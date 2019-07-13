Manchester United have identified a cheaper alternative to Harry Maguire

Manchester United could turn their attention to Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile if they are priced out of a move for Harry Maguire, report L'Equipe.

The England international remains a key target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Leicester have so far refused to budge on their asking price.

The Foxes are demanding around £85m - which would be a world-record fee for a defender - and show no signs of softening their stance.

United have not yet demonstrating a willingness to go that high, and they could now turn their focus towards signing Badiashile.

The 21-year-old would reportedly cost around £30m, with Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim willing to let the youngster go.

Valencia and Wolves are also keeping tabs on Badiashile, so United may need to move quickly if they are to secure his signature.

