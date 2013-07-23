Bent ready for Villa departure

Bent, 29, fell out of favour with manager Paul Lambert last season and is reportedly not in his plans for the new campaign.

The former Tottenham forward has been linked with Newcastle United and Fulham so far in the transfer window, and the England international has declared that he will be moving to pastures new.

"I'll be out of here (Villa) very soon," Bent said when pressed over his future by a fan in a video posted on YouTube.

However, Bent, who has worked with both Newcastle manager Alan Pardew and Fulham boss Martin Jol during his career, refused to reveal where his next destination will be.

"We'll have to see," he replied when asked if he had a preference for either club.

Bent joined Villa from Sunderland in January 2011 and has made 64 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 25 goals.