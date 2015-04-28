Benteke not focused on transfer talk - Kismet

Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke is solely focused on the club's battle for Premier League survival despite speculation over his future, according to agent Eris Kismet.

Benteke has hit form following the appointment of Tim Sherwood as Villa manager, with the Belgium international scoring nine goals in eight games since the former Tottenham boss took over.

The ex-Genk man had only scored three goals this season under Paul Lambert prior to the managerial change and his revival has led to talk that he could leave Villa Park at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United and Liverpool are both said to keeping an eye on the situation, but Kismet told Sky Sports News: "At the moment, there is no interest.

"Every player and staff member is concentrated on avoiding relegation, anything else is just a distraction.

"I know everyone wants the same thing because I watch the games and I think Aston Villa are playing the best football in England right now."

Villa are two points above the relegation zone with four games to play, but will face Arsenal in only their second FA Cup final since 1957 next month.