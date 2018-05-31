Benzema hits back after FFF president backs World Cup omission

Karim Benzema slammed French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet for showing his "true face" by supporting Didier Deschamps' decision to leave the Real Madrid striker out of France's World Cup squad.

The 30-year-old has not been picked by his country since October 2015, having been investigated in relation to an alleged attempt to blackmail his international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena.

Although Deschamps has in the past suggested the door is not closed to Benzema, his ongoing absence has often raised questions.

Le Graet was asked about Benzema's omission from the World Cup squad in a recent interview and, despite previously saying he would not comment on the situation, he surmised that France now play a certain "style of play and we cannot go back".

And his comments did not escape the attention of an angered Benzema.

Monsieur Le Graët avec tout le respect que je vous dois vous avez perdu une occasion de vous taire car je découvre votre vrai visage qui n’est pas celui qui disait beaucoup m’aimer et ne pas se mêler de la sélection et des choix du sélectionneur !May 30, 2018

He wrote on his official Twitter account: "Mr [Le] Graet, with all due respect, you've lost an opportunity to remain silent.

"I've discovered your true face, and this isn't the one that said he appreciated me and wouldn't discuss the subject of team selections!"

France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on June 16 in Kazan.