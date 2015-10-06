Benzema must convert more chances - Benitez

Real Madrid coach Rafael Benitez said Karim Benzema must put away more chances if he wants to consistently play 90 minutes for the club.

Benzema, 27, has been subbed off in five of his six appearances for Real in La Liga this season.

The Frenchman was angry after being taken off when Real were 1-0 up over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, with Benitez going for a more defensive approach in the final stages.

The move back-fired as Atletico scored a late equaliser, but Benitez claims Benzema should put away more chances if he wants to see out the 90 minutes more often.

"I will take Benzema off again if it is needed," Benitez said on Cadena Ser. "He is a phenomenon. Let him get mad. Next day, make sure you score twice instead of once.

"There are less troubles than what I read. People exaggerate too much, Real Madrid have a huge dimension."

Benitez cleared up speculation about his relationship with Benzema.

"I did not have any argument with Karim," he added. "He can be angry, but we get along with each other. There is no problem at all but you will see 200 tweets and 300 websites talking about it.

"I have such a good relationship with him. I consider him a great player. I challenged him to reach 20-25 [goals]. If I were him, I would be angry as well.

"And if I was him, I would score twice and not once so the coach does not take me off.

"I am quite angry after the derby, as we lost two points."

Despite his discontent, Benzema is La Liga's top scorer this season with six goals following his header against Atletico.