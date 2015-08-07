Benzema rumours just 'media talk' - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has branded rumours about the potential signing of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as "media talk".

Benzema has been continually linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks despite Real boss Rafael Benitez dismissing the suggestion.

And Wenger also played down the speculation on Friday, stating his confidence in the forwards already at the club.

"It is just media talk," he told reporters.

"The media spoke about this, I never came out on Karim Benzema. When [Alexis] Sanchez and [Danny] Welbeck are back we feel we have the needed striking force.

"Our ambition is to win the Premier League. We have to set our targets high if we are to make progress from last season."

Sanchez was afforded more time off in pre-season following his Copa America triumph with Chile, but is back in training and could be available for Arsenal's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace next weekend.

"He came back in good shape and should be available to play in 10 days," Wenger added.

"He played a World Cup [in 2014], played a whole season, the Copa America and cannot start the season."