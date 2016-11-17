Berahino edging closer to West Brom return

Saido Berahino is edging closer to a return for West Brom after improving his fitness, head coach Tony Pulis has said.

Berahino last featured for West Brom in September having been deemed overweight by the club and sent for specialist training in France with the aim of getting him back in shape.

The 23-year-old threatened to go on strike in September 2015 after West Brom repeatedly rebuffed approaches for his services from Tottenham.

He found the net 20 times in the 2014-15 season but has since suffered a dramatic drop-off in form, only managing seven goals in his last 40 appearances.

"He's trained well this week but he needs games," Pulis said of Berahino ahead of Monday's meeting with Burnley.

"Fitness-wise we're pleased, he's getting there. The next step is to get him some games.

"There's lots of good people who have spoken to him. The most important thing is Saido unravels who has given him good advice and bad advice.

"Saido's been a player in demand ever since I've been here from other clubs and speculation has run with it. It's been a saga.

"He's got a lot of talent, and he's got to exploit that and get the best out of his talent. Over the past year or so that's not happened. He's got to work out why."