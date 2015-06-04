Berbatov wants Premier League return

Dimitar Berbatov is eyeing a Premier League return after he was released by Monaco.

Berbatov is a free agent after Ligue 1 side Monaco opted against extending the Bulgarian striker's contract during the week.

The 34-year-old is no stranger to England, having enjoyed successful spells with Tottenham and Manchester United, prior to joining Fulham, where he left for Monaco in 2014.

"It'd be a pleasure [to return to England]," said the Bulgarian.

"I spent a long time in England and I keep very good memories. Everyone is watching the English championship... the Premier League, and I'll be delighted to return.

"I feel good and I think I still have a lot to give to football."

Berbatov, who scored 13 goals in 38 Ligue 1 appearances, won two Premier League titles at Old Trafford between 2008 and 2011, while the veteran helped Tottenham to League Cup glory in 2007-08.