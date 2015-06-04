Berbatov wants Premier League return
Former Tottenham, Manchester United and Fulham striker Dimitar Berbatov is keen on a return to the Premier League following his Monaco exit.
Dimitar Berbatov is eyeing a Premier League return after he was released by Monaco.
Berbatov is a free agent after Ligue 1 side Monaco opted against extending the Bulgarian striker's contract during the week.
The 34-year-old is no stranger to England, having enjoyed successful spells with Tottenham and Manchester United, prior to joining Fulham, where he left for Monaco in 2014.
"It'd be a pleasure [to return to England]," said the Bulgarian.
"I spent a long time in England and I keep very good memories. Everyone is watching the English championship... the Premier League, and I'll be delighted to return.
"I feel good and I think I still have a lot to give to football."
Berbatov, who scored 13 goals in 38 Ligue 1 appearances, won two Premier League titles at Old Trafford between 2008 and 2011, while the veteran helped Tottenham to League Cup glory in 2007-08.
