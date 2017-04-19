Bernardo Silva wants Premier League or La Liga move

Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted he would be open to a transfer to the Premier League or La Liga at some point in the future.

The Portugal international joined Monaco from Benfica in August 2014, initially on a one-year loan deal, before the move was made permanent halfway through his temporary spell for a fee close to €16 million.

He has since developed into a key figure at the Stade Louis II, making well over 100 appearances in all competitions, and his good performances have reportedly sparked interest from clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea.

The 22-year-old is happy at his current club for now, but he would find it hard to turn down a move to Spain or England.

"For now, I am feeling very well here in Monaco," Silva told CNN.

"It is my third season in France.

"But all the players want to play in the best leagues.

"Spain and England are the best, and of course I dream one day to be there."

The attacking midfielder's contract with Monaco runs until June 2020.