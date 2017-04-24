The best player in history – Suarez congratulates Messi

Barcelona star Luis Suarez congratulated "the best player in history" Lionel Messi for his milestone Clasico goal against Real Madrid.

Messi struck a dramatic 92nd-minute winner to see Barca edge Madrid 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The goal was Messi's 500th for the club and came at the perfect moment, reigniting the LaLiga title race.

Suarez, who played 90 minutes in the crucial win, hailed his team-mate for his landmark goal.

"The team was great! Everybody's effort was spectacular," he wrote on Twitter, pictured with Messi.

"With the best player in history. Congratulations to my friend!"

The team was great! Everybody's effort was SPECTACULARWith the best player in HISTORYCongratulations my friend !!!!! April 23, 2017

Barca's win moved them top of the table, but Madrid are level on points and have a game in hand.