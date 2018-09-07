Bielsa named manager of the month after Leeds United's lightning start

Marcelo Bielsa has been named Manager of the Month for August following Leeds United's fine start to the Championship season.

Leeds are top of the table thanks to four wins and two draws from their first six matches, while they have also scored a hugely impressive 14 goals in that run.

Bielsa has been recognised for his efforts since his shock appointment in June, while Leeds striker Kemar Roofe has been named Player of the Month after plundering four goals and two assists in six appearances.

"Marcelo arrived in England this summer with a tremendous reputation, which is clearly warranted based on how Leeds have performed in the opening six games," said George Burley, who chairs the judging panel.

"Entertaining but organised, the team has taken to his methods quickly and their early form suggests they will be strong contenders for promotion come May."

Roofe believes Leeds' form is down to a rigorous pre-season under Bielsa, the likes of which he has not experienced in his career before.

"It has all stemmed from our pre-season. It has been the best pre-season I have had so far – the hardest – and the style of play that Marcelo is giving us and educating us with is obviously showing," he said.

"The style of play with the ball, without the ball, our fitness and off the pitch as well, every day he's educating us on how to be better people as well.

"I feel like I can express myself a bit more. I am playing in a position where I can show what I can actually do and also the team plays to my strengths as well and also to everyone else's strengths. We are not doing something we're not capable of doing."

