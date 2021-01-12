Big blow for Chiefs as Billiat ruled out for 2 months
By Dean Workman
Kaizer Chiefs have revealed that forward Khama Billiat will miss the next two months after suffering an injury against Maritzburg United, while Leonardo Castro will also miss Wednesday’s clash with AmaZulu, further compounding the problems upfront for Amakhosi.
The Zimbabwean striker was taken off in the 48th minute during their 2-0 DStv Premiership loss at FNB Stadium on Saturday and the club have now confirmed that Billiat suffered a cracked leg bone and will miss the next two months of action.
Injury UpdateKhama Billiat has a cracked leg bone and will be out for 2 months.We wish him a speedy recovery.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/7zIBsZFZzvJanuary 12, 2021
Chiefs, who have struggled for goals this season, will also be without Castro for the upcoming clash against Ushutu after the forward picked up an abdominal strain against the Team of Choice.
While Samir Nurkovic has returned from his lengthy injury absence, he is far from full fitness and Gavin Hunt will now have to play a balancing act with his forward line.
Injury UpdateLeonardo Castro has an abdominal strain and will be unavailable for the AmaZulu game.We wish him a speedy recovery.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/dxcJkCPqhnJanuary 12, 2021
There was some positive news for Chiefs fans as well with the club announcing that Kearyn Baccus is available for selection, while defender Reeve Frosler has made steady progress in his recovery from a knee injury and has started fitness work on the pitch.
Injury UpdateReeve Frosler is now running on the pitch. We will update you on his progress. We wish him a speedy recovery#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/wm5YadK9R7January 12, 2021
