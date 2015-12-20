Bilic delighted with Swansea draw

Slaven Bilic voiced his delight with West Ham's scoreless draw at Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Hammers had to make do without the services of a number of important first-team members due to injury, but managed to hold on to secure a point at the Liberty Stadium.

It was West Ham's third successive goalless draw in the league - a club first - but Bilic was keen to stress the positives despite seeing his team's winless run extended to seven games.

"I want to praise the team and I want to praise the players, especially as it was a team effort. It's a good point for us," Bilic said at a news conference.

"If you remember what I said three or four weeks ago when the injuries hit us, I said the only way we could compensate was by producing a team performance and that is exactly what we have done in the last three games. Three clean sheets and three points.

"To be fair, with no disrespect to any player, but the question is can we play much better without [Andy] Carroll, without [Dimitri] Payet, without [Manuel] Lanzini, without [Diafra] Sakho and without [Victor] Moses? It's too much.

"We played without these players and we did so against Manchester United and against Stoke and in every one of those games we should have scored goals.

"With two or three of those players back, not even all of them, I have a feeling that we would have definitely scored one or two goals per game.

"Swansea are a good team and that's how I presented them to the guys on Saturday night. We spoke about them and they are a good side who have not been lucky enough to score goals.

"The guys played really well and put in great effort to gain a point and that's why I am really pleased with the performance."