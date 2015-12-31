Bilic expects quiet window as West Ham injury crisis eases

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic does not expect to be especially active in the January transfer window as he prepares to welcome a host of key men back into his squad.

Bilic could have Dimitri Payet, Winston Reid, Victor Moses and Nikica Jelavic available for Saturday's visit of Liverpool in the Premier League after their respective injury absences in recent weeks.

Payet has been a notable absentee - having been one of West Ham's top performers prior to the ankle injury sustained in early November.

But Bilic says the easing of the injury situation at Upton Park reduces their need to strengthen in January.

"Payet is back and has been training with us for a couple of days. Depending on how he goes today he will be in the squad [for Saturday]," he told reporters.

"It is a great boost for us and he will be involved in the game. Jelavic is training today and Victor Moses and Winston Reid are back.

"There is a small chance that Moses and Reid will be in the squad but more likely for the FA Cup game against Wolves [on January 9].

"The situation with injuries looks very bright now. When we have a full squad we have a really good team and enough players.

"I don't think we are going to be very active in this transfer window unless something exceptional comes along. We are happy.

"If we are lucky [Diafra] Sakho will be back early February and we are happy with the squad. We did a good job during the summer."