Bilic: You can't count on Carroll

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic is losing patience with Andy Carroll after the injury-prone striker's latest setback.

Carroll is reportedly facing up to six weeks on the sidelines after Bilic confirmed the England international will be out of action due to injury.

The 27-year-old had played in West Ham's 2-1 loss to Chelsea last week but was absent for the club's 1-0 win at home to Bournemouth on Sunday.

Speaking about Carroll, Bilic bemoaned: "I will sign now the contract if his injury is four weeks or six weeks and, after that, good until the end of the season. I will take it.

Devastated about my recent injured but I'm still the 15-20 goal man! August 21, 2016

"Andy is Andy. He's dedicated now to training, to everything, it's a big blow for us, a big question mark also and big frustration with these things that are happening to him.

"The worst situation is when you plan, then you can't count on him. All the time."

Earlier, Carroll had gone on Twitter to vent his frustration, though he insisted he is "still the 15-20 goal man!"