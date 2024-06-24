Birmingham City ask special permission for EFL clash against Wrexham to be played in the US

Birmingham City will face fellow US-owned outfit Wrexham in League One next season after their relegation

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Birmingham City's US-based owners have reportedly asked the EFL if their game against Wrexham could be played Stateside.

The Blues American bosses' hopes have quickly been dashed, however, with league officials stating how the proposal has already been swiftly rejected. Had they been successful, the switch would have seen a competitive English fixture taken outside of England or Wales for the first time.

