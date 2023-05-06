Wrexham title winners party with superstar DJ Steve Aoki amid Las Vegas celebrations
The Welsh club co-owned by Ryan Reynolds recently secured their long-awaited return to the EFL by winning the National League title
Wrexham's players are having a whale of a time as they celebrate their National League title success – and the party has continued in style in the company of one of the most famous DJs on the planet, Steve Aoki.
Backed by celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Welsh club confirmed their return to the EFL after 15 years away by becoming champions of the National League last month.
And since the season finished a week ago, the Red Dragons squad have been revelling in the greatest triumph of the club's recent history.
This week, they've found themselves in Las Vegas – on a trip paid for by Reynolds and McElhenney – indulging in the delights of the Nevada city's famous strip.
As well as taking a splash in the pool of the iconic MGM Grand hotel, Wrexham's promotion-winning heroes got up close and personal with Aoki.
A true legend of the electronic dance music scene, Aoki was playing at Vegas' Omnia nightclub.
This week, they've found themselves in Las Vegas – on a trip paid for by Reynolds and McElhenney – indulging in the delights of the Nevada city's famous strip.
As well as taking a splash in the pool of the iconic MGM Grand hotel, Wrexham's promotion-winning heroes got up close and personal with Aoki.
A true legend of the electronic dance music scene, Aoki was playing at Vegas' Omnia nightclub.
Just the boys with @steveaoki 👀#wxmafc pic.twitter.com/7AP6fauuexMay 6, 2023
And not only did the likes of Paul Mullin – who fired in 38 goals en route to the title, including a brace in the decisive win over Boreham Wood – get to dance the night away; they also got up close and personal with Aoki, who invited them into the DJ booth.
The Wrexham players had earlier been greeted at the club by a raucous chorus of 'We've got Paul Mullin!', complete with dancers waving Welsh flags.
🎶 𝐖𝐞’𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧, 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 🎶Lads greeted by a familiar chant walking into Omnia nightclub for Steve Aoki’s gig!#WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/dVdByE4IffMay 6, 2023
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Most Popular
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs
By Ryan Dabbs