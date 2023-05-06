Wrexham title winners party with superstar DJ Steve Aoki amid Las Vegas celebrations

Wrexham's players are having a whale of a time as they celebrate their National League title success – and the party has continued in style in the company of one of the most famous DJs on the planet, Steve Aoki.

Backed by celebrity owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the Welsh club confirmed their return to the EFL after 15 years away by becoming champions of the National League last month.

And since the season finished a week ago, the Red Dragons squad have been revelling in the greatest triumph of the club's recent history.

This week, they've found themselves in Las Vegas – on a trip paid for by Reynolds and McElhenney – indulging in the delights of the Nevada city's famous strip.

As well as taking a splash in the pool of the iconic MGM Grand hotel, Wrexham's promotion-winning heroes got up close and personal with Aoki.

A true legend of the electronic dance music scene, Aoki was playing at Vegas' Omnia nightclub.

And not only did the likes of Paul Mullin – who fired in 38 goals en route to the title, including a brace in the decisive win over Boreham Wood – get to dance the night away; they also got up close and personal with Aoki, who invited them into the DJ booth.

The Wrexham players had earlier been greeted at the club by a raucous chorus of 'We've got Paul Mullin!', complete with dancers waving Welsh flags.