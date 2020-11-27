Black Friday: Get £10.00 off Football Manager 2021
FM21 is reduced for Black Friday - get your suit and tie on!
Black Friday is here and even though it's only just been released, Football Manager 2021 has been reduced.
Football Manager 2021 is just £29.99 over on CDKeys - that's a full £10.00 off the RRP of £39.99 off the game. The game comes with a free copy of the Touch version of FM21, too.
BLACK FRIDAY 31% off FIFA 21 for PS4 and XBox One
Football Manager 2021 is the biggest best version of the simulation ever.
As well as FM, the Standard Edition of FIFA 21 on PS4 has been reduced by a third to £32.99 on Amazon, while the Standard Edition of FIFA 21 on Xbox One is also down to £32.99.
If you'd rather play Football Manager 2020, that's been reduced to £14.99 over on CDKeys now.
Buy Football Manager 2021 for just £29.99 over on CDKeys
