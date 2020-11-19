Black Friday sale: Manchester United 2020/21 kits have got big price cuts

Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping in (or just to treat yourself!) with thousands of incredible deals on football shirts, jackets, boots, shin pads, books, movies and more. FourFourTwo has made things easier by collecting all the best Black Friday football deals together in one place – and we'll be updating it regularly as new ones catch our eye.

Here, we've listed the best deals on Manchester United's shirts, shorts and training gear for the current season. We have also collected the best deals on their retro clobber, in case you're a fan of the old school.

So, without much further ado, here we walk you through the best Manchester United 2020/21 swag...

Manchester United 2020/21 home shirt

RRP: £100

Deal price: £80

Save £20

This season's Manchester United shirt sees features a design based on the club's iconic crest.

The authentic home shirt is made from the exact same materials and to the same specifications as the ones worn by the players on match days - meaning it's better quality and a tiny bit more comfortable to wear, whether you're off to the match or having a kick about with mates. It's slightly more expensive than the retail version but this is as cheap as you're likely to see it all season.

The authentic home shirt normally goes for £100, but right now you can save 20% - down to £80.

BUY IT NOW Get the Manchester United authentic home shirt for just £80

However, if you're after a cheaper option, the replica version is very close to the matchday version and a little less on the pricey side.

The replica home shirt normally goes for £65, but right now you can save £15 and buy it for just £50.

BUY IT NOW Get the Manchester United replica home shirt for just £50

Manchester United 2020/21 away shirt

RRP: £100

Deal price: £80

Save £20

This season's Manchester United away shirt is a dark greenish-brown design inspired by the club's forebears, Newton Heath.

The authentic away shirt is priced at £100 but in the Black Friday sales, you can get it for £80 - a 20% saving.

BUY IT NOW Get the Manchester United authentic away shirt for just £80

Again, if the slightly less expensive version is more your cup of tea then there is also a great deal on the replica away shirt.

Usually, it would set you back £65, but right now it is available for just £52 - a tidy £13 saving.

BUY IT NOW Get the Manchester United replica away shirt for just £52

Manchester United 2020/21 third shirt

RRP: £100

Deal price: £80

Save: £20

Manchester United's bold third shirt features a unique zebra style black and white pattern that has caused a social media storm.

The authentic third shirt is priced at £100 but on Black Friday, you can get it for £80 - that's a 20% saving.

BUY IT NOW Get the Manchester United authentic away shirt for just £80

The replica version would usually set you back £65, but right now it is available for just £52.

BUY IT NOW Get the Manchester United replica third shirt for just £52

Manchester United 2020/21 goalkeeper shirt

RRP: £70

Deal price: £56

Save: £14

More of a David De Gea than a Bruno Fernandes? No problem. The Black Friday deals extend to the goalkeeper's shirt too. You can save £14 when you order the shirt today.

BUY IT NOW Get the Manchester United 2020/21 goalkeeper shirt for just £56

Manchester United 2020/21 shorts

RRP: £35

Deal price: £28

Save: £7

There are also great deals on Manchester United home and away kit shorts. With 20% knocked off the usual asking price, you can save £7 on either pair.

HOME Get the Manchester United home shorts for £28

AWAY Get the Manchester United away shorts for £28

Manchester United 2020/21 warm-up top

RRP: £85

Deal price: £65

Save: £20

Get warmed-up in style and comfort - while showing your love for the Red Devils - with this official United training top, as worn by the players before games. With 24% knocked off the usual asking price, you can save £20 on the gorgeous pre-fixture clobber tight now.

BUY IT NOW Get the Manchester United training top for £65