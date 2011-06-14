Blackpool chairman: Adam talks underway

Midfielder Adam was subject to intense speculation during the January transfer window and handed in a transfer request in order to force through a move – with Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Nothing materialised in January, but following Blackpool’s relegation from the Premier League the 25-year-old is widely expected to leave Bloomfield Road, with talks between the Tangerines and the Anfield side expected this week.

"We've had a few discussions this summer but nothing conclusive, so really there is nothing to report,” Oyston told the Blackpool Gazette.

"Are the reports wide of the mark? I'm sure that football clubs have talks with lots of players all summer that they probably shouldn't do.

"I'm sure that goes on. If January is anything to go by that is certainly the case. It is always difficult [when speculation starts]."

When asked whether Liverpool have made any contact regarding Adam, Oyston added: "We've had a few very preliminary discussions and enquiries but nothing of any substance."

Scottish international Adam was said to be close to joining Spurs in the dying minutes of the January transfer window, but the deal could not be completed before the cut off.

