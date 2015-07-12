Blanc confirms PSG interest in Di Maria

Paris Saint-Germain coach Laurent Blanc has confirmed the club are keen on signing Angel di Maria from Manchester United.

Di Maria is reportedly unsettled at United having failed to impress in his first season at Old Trafford.

PSG have been heavily linked with a move for the Argentina winger, who has also reportedly been attracting interest from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

And, when asked about Di Maria, Blanc was quoted as saying by L'Equipe: "Yes. We have our priorities.

"But to strengthen such a team you must target guys who are at big clubs and who are not easy to prise away. That's hardest for PSG.

"Di Maria, he's good. We have more freedom, but it remains a difficult project for us because we're not alone in wanting him.

"When you see the financial power of the English clubs, they are attacking everyone. Competition is very, very tough.

"Don't forget, Manchester United paid a fortune to sign him.

"For us to work effectively, we have to think of other solutions. We must be proactive."

Former Benfica and Real Madrid man Di Maria was hampered by a string of injuries during his first season in the Premier League and struggled to justify his reported £59.7million transfer fee when fit, scoring just four goals in 32 appearances.