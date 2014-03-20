Blanc keen to face Man United in quarters

Blanc's side secured a place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1 aggregate success over Bayer Leverkusen, while United made it through after turning around a 2-0 first-leg deficit with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The former France coach ended his playing career with United, winning the Premier League title in his final season in professional football in 2003.

And the 48-year-old would be delighted to be paired against David Moyes' side when the draw for the last eight takes place on Friday.

"It would be nice to face Manchester," Blanc said.

"Their qualification I am sincerely pleased for because they live in difficult moments, they were able to re-group and there should certainly be an amazing atmosphere.

"It would make me happy to visit Old Trafford as it would make me happy to visit other stadia."

However, PSG's immediate focus is on Friday's Ligue 1 trip to Lorient and the chance to further exert their dominance at the summit of the French top flight.

A win for the defending champions would move them 11 points clear of second-placed Monaco ahead of their clash with Lille on Sunday.

PSG will have a full squad to choose from aside from the injured Gregory van der Wiel, and Blanc insists his side will not be distracted by the Champions League draw.

"Gregory van der Wiel is still in a recovery phase and will not be fit to play against Lorient. He will be available next week I think," Blanc added.

"There are some problems with other players, but none that affect their participation in the game.

"It is not a problem that the draw is taking place on the same day as our match against Lorient.

"Of course the players have to know who they will play, but remember that we are not preparing for a quarter-final but a championship match where we have to take three points."