Blaszczykowski suffers groin tear

Borussia Dortmund expect midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski to miss the next two Bundesliga matches after suffering a groin injury.

The Poland international was substituted four minutes before half-time in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim and now faces a race against time to return again this season.

Dortmund confirmed on their official Twitter account that the 29-year-old had sustained a torn abductor muscle, but remain hopeful he will be back for the penultimate game of the season against Werder Bremen.

Blaszczykowski's injury is the latest setback in his season, having missed the first half of the campaign with knee ligament trouble.

His absence will be another blow for departing coach Jurgen Klopp, who also lost striker Adrian Ramos for three months after sustaining an ankle injury in training on Friday.