Blatter camp positive after FIFA ethics hearing

Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter's camp was in a buoyant mood after facing the FIFA ethics committee on Thursday.

The governing body has been reeling for months as it faces allegations of corruption.

However, Blatter's lawyer was positive of a good outcome for the 79-year-old Swiss, who was suspended from all football activity on October 8.

"The investigation should be closed and the suspension lifted," he said in a statement.

The hearing lasted nearly eight hours and centred on the investigation of a $2million payment to UEFA chief Michel Platini in 2011.

Blatter and Platini were suspended from all football activity on October 8 pending a full investigation into their conduct.

Blatter received strong backing from Russian president Vladmir Putin.

"He has always tried to treat football not as a sport but as an element of cooperation between countries and peoples," Putin said on Thursday.

"He is the one who must be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."