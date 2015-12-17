Blatter camp positive after FIFA ethics hearing
Sepp Blatter's camp is confident the 79-year-old will have his suspension lifted.
Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter's camp was in a buoyant mood after facing the FIFA ethics committee on Thursday.
The governing body has been reeling for months as it faces allegations of corruption.
However, Blatter's lawyer was positive of a good outcome for the 79-year-old Swiss, who was suspended from all football activity on October 8.
"The investigation should be closed and the suspension lifted," he said in a statement.
The hearing lasted nearly eight hours and centred on the investigation of a $2million payment to UEFA chief Michel Platini in 2011.
Blatter and Platini were suspended from all football activity on October 8 pending a full investigation into their conduct.
Blatter received strong backing from Russian president Vladmir Putin.
"He has always tried to treat football not as a sport but as an element of cooperation between countries and peoples," Putin said on Thursday.
"He is the one who must be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."
