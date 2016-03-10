Blatter gets birthday snub from FIFA

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter suffered the ignominy of being left off the organisation's list of footballing birthdays on Thursday.

The Swiss, celebrating his 80th birthday, was a notable absentee from FIFA's daily list despite having spent more than 40 years working for the game's governing body.

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic and veteran striker Samuel Eto'o were among those to be recognised for March 10 birthdays.

Happy Birthday to (23), (28), Priscila (34) and (35)March 10, 2016

Blatter stepped down as president last year and was subsequently banned from football for six years following an investigation into an alleged "disloyal payment" made to former UEFA president Michel Platini in 2011.

Police conducted a search of French Football Federation offices this week as part of a criminal investigation into allegations of mismanagement.

Blatter, who was succeeded as FIFA president by Gianni Infantino last month, has always denied any wrongdoing.