Blatter's lawyer confirms FIFA ban appeal

Sepp Blatter's lawyer has confirmed his client will appeal the eight-year ban from football activity handed down by FIFA's Ethics Committee last month.

Outgoing FIFA president Blatter and UEFA chief Michel Platini received lengthy suspensions following an investigation into a payment of $2million from world football's governing body to the former France international in 2011.

The men were found to be in breach of FIFA Code of Ethics articles relating to "offering and accepting gifts and other benefits; conflicts of interests; loyalty; and general rules of conduct".

Blatter and Platini were provided with the written reasons behind the judgement on Saturday, a necessary step prior to the launch of any appeal.

Platini's legal representatives were quick to announce they will appeal against the judgement and Blatter's lawyer has now confirmed the 79-year-old Swiss will also challenge the ruling.

"We will appeal it, of course," Blatter's US-based attorney Richard Cullen told Agence France-Presse.

An initial appeal must go through the FIFA Appeal Committee prior to any potential involvement of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

A congress to elect Blatter's replacement is due to take place on February 26. Platini withdrew his candidacy last week.