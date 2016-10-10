Blind out to expose France weaknesses

Netherlands coach Danny Blind is optimistic about Netherlands' chances in Monday's World Cup qualifier against France and is adamant the Euro 2016 finalists have weaknesses.

Blind's men beat Belarus 4-1 on Friday after a 1-1 draw with Sweden in their Group A opener and he is hopeful they build on last week's victory.

"We want to win the game and we can do it if we reach our best level," Blind said at a news conference.

"The French have their weaknesses. They tend to give away space and we can make the most of that.

"But we have to be on top of our game right from the start. France are a tough opponent who are used to playing big games.

"We started pretty well against Sweden, but the final result was disappointing. We have a good feeling about the game against Belarus, though, and will be looking to build on that against France.

"We want to get a good result in this third game as well. We definitely do not want to lose."