Blind set for Man United switch from Ajax

Ajax confirmed on Saturday that the 24-year-old Netherlands international will not feature at Euroborg on Sunday as he has been given permission to speak to another club over a prospective transfer.

Although the Dutch champions have not specifically named United, it has been widely reported that they have agreed a fee of around £14 million with the Premier League giants for Blind's services.

A statement published on Ajax's official website read: "Daley Blind will not be included in the game [against Groningen].

"The international has Ajax's permission to hold talks with [another] club."

New United boss Louis van Gaal has consistently been linked with a move for Blind since taking the reins at Old Trafford after the left-sided player impressed for his Netherlands side at the World Cup.

Should the transfer be completed, Blind will become Van Gaal's third new recruit since joining United in July, following the arrivals of Angel di Maria - for a British transfer record of £59.7m - and Marcos Rojo.

Long-term targets Luke Shaw and Ander Herrera were also signed prior to Van Gaal's arrival, meaning United's spending in this window will stand at approximately £150m once Blind puts pen to paper.