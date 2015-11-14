Blind upset with defensive frailties in win

Netherlands head coach Danny Blind rued his team's defensive lapses after conceding twice from set-piece moves in the 3-2 friendly victory over Wales.

The Dutch, who missed out on Euro 2016 qualification following a fourth-place finish in Group A, downed Chris Coleman's side with Arjen Robben netting twice.

However, despite sealing a morale-lifting victory, Blind was more interested at highlighting the areas his side could improve upon.

"It was quite annoying that we have had to weather two goals from set-pieces,'' Blind told SBS6.

"We just have to pay attention. In qualifying we conceded three or four [goals] from corners or free-kicks. That should really be much better.

"We started well, but fell asleep again and had our backs to the situation. When you have the right focus you do not miss the overall picture.

"We had to come back into the Wales game, while we could have been 3-1 or 4-1 ahead."

Blind paid tribute to brace-scorer Robben, featuring in just his second international fixture in over a year.

"Without his quality and experience we cannot [play] and the same goes for Wesley Sneijder. It was good that Arjen was there again," he said.

"The team was fantastic. Too bad he will not be in the party for Tuesday against Germany."

Robben revealed after the win in Cardiff he would return to Bayern Munich and would not be featuring in next week's friendly.