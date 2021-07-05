Bloemfontein Celtic tie down Menzi Masuku to new deal

Bloemfontein Celtic have confirmed that winger Menzi Masuku will remain with the club after signing a new contract for the next three years.

The 28-year-old's initial contract with the club was set to expire in June 2021 but his new deal will see him remain at the club until June 2024.

Masuku joined Phunya Sele Sele from Chippa United on a three-year deal back in 2018 and has since scored nine goals and assisted a further 12 from 80 appearances in all competitions.

Siwelele has since confirmed the news of Masuku's contract extension on the official Twitter account, which reads.

“Bloemfontein Celtic is delighted to announce that Menzi Masuku has extended his stay at the club until June 2024. The journey continues!,” the club announced on their official Twitter account.