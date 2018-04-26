Boateng casts doubt over Bayern future

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng cast some doubt over his future with the Bundesliga giants, revealing he may search for new challenges.

Boateng, 29, has been at Bayern since 2011, winning six Bundesliga titles and a Champions League to go with numerous other trophies.

The Germany international, who is contracted until 2021, appears to potentially be considering a move away from the Allianz Arena.

"I experienced everything at FC Bayern," Boateng told sports magazine Socrates.

"So now I certainly reach a point, where I have to answer certain questions to myself: 'What goals do I have that I did not reach yet? Do I want to prove myself always at the same club and always under the same circumstances?'"

He added: "This is a question of personal challenges. It is not about classical career questions, but about questions for your life.

"Those are the questions that drive you on as a human being."

Boateng has only spent one season outside of Germany in his career – the 2010-11 campaign at Manchester City.

He has been linked with a return to City, as well as their rivals Manchester United.