Boateng 'disappointed' by racism claims

The Ghana international switched to the Bundesliga club from Milan in the closing stages of the transfer window, and Peter Peters - chief financial officer at the Veltins-Arena - told SportBildPlus earlier this week that his desire to move was driven by "racist incidents".

Peters later apologised in a statement released on Schalke's official website, in which he admitted that his "initial assumption" regarding Boateng's motives to leave Serie A had "proved to be completely wrong".

And Boateng has now revealed that he was left "disappointed" by the comments, adding that Peters had said sorry to him for remarks that, in the club's words, "caused something of a stir".

"Only because 10 people shout ignorant slogans, I don't leave the country and lump all inhabitants together," the 26-year-old told Kicker.

"I want to get one thing straight: Italy is not a racist country."

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth midfielder also underlined his belief that his move to Schalke represents a step forward in his career.

"I am in the best league in the world and have joined a club that is currently developing," he added, "I bear a lot of responsibility hear, also for the younger players. That is a major improvement."