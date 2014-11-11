Boateng not taking Gibraltar lightly

The world champions have made a stuttering start to their Group D campaign, struggling to a 2-1 win over Scotland before going down 2-0 against Poland and being held 1-1 at home by the Republic of Ireland.

Friday's meeting in Nuremburg should see Germany return to winning ways against minnows Gibraltar, who have lost all three of their qualifiers so far, conceding 17 goals in the process.

Despite entering the game as clear favourites, Bayern Munich man Boateng has called for the home side to be ruthless.

"It is important to focus on the game against Gibraltar, we want to put an exclamation point there," he said.

"We bring against each opponent the same respect. We must work as a whole team forward and backward.

"It is our job to work together defensively as offensively - then it's much easier."

Assistant coach Oliver Bierhoff, meanwhile, believes it is time for Germany to live up to their status as the best team in the world.

"We have to act as world champion," he said. "You can tell simply that the players but also the coaches have not yet processed the World Cup.

"It is not easy for the players to switch by hitting a button - that will not happen overnight.

"But the FIFA badge for the world champions must serve as an incentive - and an obligation."