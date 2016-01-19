Boca chief invites Real Madrid to launch Bentancur bid

Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici has opened the door to Real Madrid to try to sign highly rated midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a potential €15million move to the Santiago Bernabeu in recent days, with Madrid thought to be eager to step up their recruitment process this month due to an impending two-window transfer ban.

While Angelici says Madrid are yet to formalise their interest, he has claimed Bentancur's contract contains a release clause lower than the rumoured €15m fee and has invited Zinedine Zidane's side to make an offer.

"We've still had no formal offer from Real Madrid for Bentancur," he told TyC Sports.

"The figure being put about is not correct. His clause is lower than what is mentioned.

"There's a lot of talk but I want to see a written proposal. If that comes we'll look at it as it could well be very convenient for the club and for the player."

Bentancur made his first-team debut for Boca in April last year.