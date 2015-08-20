Bolasie would be 'foolish' not to consider Tottenham - Pardew

Alan Pardew would not begrudge Yannick Bolasie making the move to Tottenham, with the Crystal Palace manager admitting the winger would be "foolish" not to consider interest from White Hart Lane.

Bolasie - valued in excess of £20million - has emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham, who are reportedly weighing up a bid to sign the 26-year-old.

The Congolese star has been become an integral part of Palace's starting XI in recent seasons but Pardew would not stand in the way of a move to a one of the Premier League's big boys.

"If any of my players get linked to bigger clubs I wouldn't expect them to [ignore it]. It would be a foolish move," Pardew said.

"Players move a lot in the current world of football, they don't stay at clubs for five, seven years. You have to keep your options open and I have no problem with that. The option I want is that he's a Crystal Palace player who is loved by our fans and loved by the management team.

"Yannick will be linked with other clubs like Tottenham because he is an exciting player."