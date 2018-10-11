Boniek tells goalscoring machine Piatek to stay at Genoa

Krzysztof Piatek should resist interest from elsewhere and stay at Genoa for "another two years" as Polish great Zbigniew Boniek offered the red-hot forward some advice.

Piatek has been a revelation since joining Genoa from Cracovia in June, scoring 13 goals in all competitions for the Italian side.

The 23-year-old became the first player since Gabriel Batistuta in 1994-95 to score in each of his first seven games of the Serie A season after taking his league tally to nine goals last week.

Piatek – who scored in Poland's 3-2 Nations League loss to Portugal – has reportedly attracted interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea but Polish Football Association (PZPN) president Boniek urged the international to stay put.

"He should absolutely not leave in January," Boniek told Sport Mediaset prior to Poland's defeat on Thursday.

"If he were to ask me for advice, I'd tell him to stay at Genoa for another two years.

"He should learn, improve and then at the age of 25 can go wherever he wants."