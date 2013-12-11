Bony boost for Swansea as striker declared fit

Bony has missed the last three matches after suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-0 defeat against Valencia last month, with the Ivorian joining Michu and Alvaro Vazquez in the treatment room.

But the club's record signing has travelled with Michael Laudrup's squad for Thursday's match versus the Swiss Super League outfit, Swansea's official website confirmed on Wednesday.

Michu, last season's top scorer for the Swans, made his return from an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw against Hull City on Monday.

In further positive news for the Welsh club, goalkeeper Michel Vorm (knee) and defender Angel Rangel (calf) are also back in contention.

Swansea, who won the reverse fixture 1-0, need just a point to qualify from Group A.