Bony quiet on Swansea future

Bony made the switch to the Liberty Stadium in July last year for a club-record fee reported to be in the region of £12million, and he still has three years remaining on his present deal.

The Ivory Coast international has had an impressive debut season in Wales, scoring 11 Premier League goals from 29 appearances thus far.

That has led to speculation that Bony's stay at Swansea could be a brief one, with the likes of Manchester United and Serie A high-flyers Roma rumoured to be among his suitors.

Bony - who is set to feature at the FIFA World Cup later this year - is unsurprised by the interest being shown in him, but said he "will see what happens" regarding his future.

"As a striker, if you score, teams will be interested," Bony is reported as saying in the British media.

"I have three years left on my contract, we have five games left and then the World Cup, and we will see what happens then."

With just six points separating Swansea from the relegation zone, Bony is hoping a home clash with title hopefuls Chelsea on Sunday can inspire the team.

"I'm confident and we are all excited about the game. We know we are not in a good position, so we must fight," he added.

"When you play against the big teams there is always extra motivation. The good thing for us is that we play at home.

"For me it's been difficult because last season the club did well. But we are still alive and we have something to show from the last five games.

"We are looking to get away from the relegation line and they want to be champions.

"I think the team needs everybody. There are five games left and we must stick together because we know the situation here."