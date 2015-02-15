Bordeaux fans bring splash of colour

A section of fans behind one goal at the Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas threw multi-coloured dust into the air as the two sides began the encounter.

The effect created was a stunning one, with the rainbow-coloured dust covering everyone in that part of the ground in a haze of pastel shades.

Fans were covered in waterproof ponchos to protect their clothing, and at the front of the terrace was a banner displaying the words 'All colours are beautiful', in what was perhaps a political message.

Bordeaux won the match 1-0, thanks to Diego Rolan's goal shortly before half-time.