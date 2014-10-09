Borini sets ambitious Liverpool targets
Fabio Borini is confident he can enjoy a prolific season for Liverpool if given the chance to start regularly by manager Brendan Rodgers.
Striker Borini spent the last campaign on loan at Sunderland, scoring 10 goals, and was widely expected to leave Anfield in the close-season.
However, the Italian turned down the chance to join Sunderland on a permanent basis, while also reportedly rejecting an approach from QPR.
The 23-year-old has made only three appearances so far this season after stating his wish to fight for a starting berth at Liverpool, but retains a belief that he can impress and enhance his international prospects with Italy.
Describing his goals for the season to the club's official website, Borini said: "Step by step, to get into the team as soon as possible and as much as possible.
"After that, I want to stay in the team, score goals and break my scoring record in the Premier League, and perform. I haven't changed my personality, but I have improved my game.
"I can offer hard work in performances every week and goals, as I did in the past. For Sunderland, I did very well and scored important goals.
"I can do the same here; with better players around me, it could probably be easier and with better results. I want to get back in the national team as well because that's a big aim.
"With a new manager [Antonio Conte], a new system and a new structure to the Italian national team, that can be a really good target for me, to get into the team and stay there as long as possible."
