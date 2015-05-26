Boruc, Hooiveld leave Southampton

Southampton have announced the release of six first-team players, including Artur Boruc and Jos Hooiveld.

Goalkeeper Boruc joined the Premier League club in September 2012, but fell down the pecking order following the arrival of Fraser Forster.

The Poland international spent the majority of the campaign on loan with Bournemouth - promoted as champions from the Championship - and his release could pave the way for a permanent switch to Dean Court.

Hooiveld has also found himself out of favour at St Mary's Stadium this term and has been shipped out on loan to both Norwich City and Millwall during 2014-15.

Jake Sinclair, Cody Cropper, Omar Rowe and Chris Johns have also been released by the club.