Borussia Dortmund manager gives verdict on Jude Bellingham transfer to Real Madrid

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has responded to transfer rumours circulating that star midfielder Jude Bellingham has entered advanced talks with Real Madrid, ahead of moving to the Spanish side in the summer.

Reports emerged earlier in the week that Real Madrid are closing in on a six-year deal with Bellingham, putting an end to the transfer saga once and for all after Liverpool pulled out last month.

However, that hasn't affected the player's mindset as Borussia Dortmund continue to fight Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table, sitting just one point behind the reigning champions with four games remaining.

Terzic is confident speculation linking Bellingham with Real Madrid will alter the 19-year-old's mindset in the final matches of the season, suggesting the Englishman is fully focussed on the task at hand in Germany.

"Now the news came from Spain, before that it came from England - I think before that it even came from France at one point," Terzic said. "These are issues that we put in the context of Jude Bellingham - last year it was Erling, the year before it was Jadon. We've had a lot of experience with that over the last few years.

"And how I perceive him: Jude comes here every day and gives everything to become German champion at the end. I haven't even heard from him that he's involved with another club. We are much more concerned with how we can make him and the team better.

"That's the only topic I currently have with him. The rest are topics that have no place in the dressing room or the trainer's office. All we're concerned with right now is making sure we have something really nice to hold in our hands at the end of the season."

Bellingham has played over 100 times for Dortmund in three seasons and garnered 24 caps for England. Now, it seems as if he will line up alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric next season, who Carlo Ancelotti confirmed (opens in new tab) are in talks to extend their contracts in the Spanish capital.

The teenager is valued at €120m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab).