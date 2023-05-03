Jude Bellingham has agreement for Real Madrid transfer with six-year deal: report

Real Madrid are closing in on a deal for Jude Bellingham this summer, for a transfer which will break the record for an England player.

The teenager has been linked with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool over the last few months. Bellingham has never played in the Premier League, having left Birmingham City in 2020 to move to the Bundesliga.

Liverpool were thought to be in the lead for the 19-year-old's services up until a few weeks ago. With the Reds all but certain to miss out on Champions League football this season, it's been reported that Liverpool are unable to sign a player for over nine figures, given that there are other targets needed to improve the squad.

Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid is on, with Liverpool and Manchester City missing out

Jude Bellingham is set for a move to Los Blancos, according to reports (Image credit: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet, MARCA (opens in new tab), Real Madrid are closing in on the England international's signature to end the saga once and for all.

"The English [clubs] put up a lot more money, but right now Madrid are working on closing the fringes with the peace of mind of knowing that the footballer has decided to play at the Santiago Bernabeu," the report states.

"Liverpool and City know it and that is why they have already withdrawn."

Should Real Madrid manage to sign the Borussia Dortmund star, he will become just the fifth Brit to play for Los Blancos this century, following Steve McManaman, David Beckham, Michael Owen, Jonathan Woodgate and Gareth Bale.

Bellingham will follow in a long line of British Galacticos (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Bellingham has played over 100 times for Dortmund in three seasons and garnered 24 caps for England. Now, it seems as if he will line up alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric next season, who Carlo Ancelotti confirmed (opens in new tab) are in talks to extend their contracts in the Spanish capital.

The teenager is valued at €120m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).