Borussia Monchengladbach confirm Herrmann adductor injury

Patrick Herrmann is set for a spell on the sidelines after tearing an adductor muscle, Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed.

Hermann suffered the injury in the 3-1 Bundesliga defeat to Freiberg on Saturday and will miss the Champions League match at Manchester City on Tuesday.

Last season, Herrmann tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and was out for several months, but Gladbach have not said how much action the attacker is likely to miss with his latest injury.

"The 25-year-old sustained the adductor tear during the 3-1 defeat to Freiburg on Bundesliga matchday two," a club statement said.

"This was confirmed in an MRI scan on Sunday by team physician Dr Stefan Porten."