Borussia Monchengladbach insist Dahoud going nowhere

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl has stressed promising youngster Mahmoud Dahoud will not leave the Bundesliga side in the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, while Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder.

Nevertheless, Gladbach have not received any offers for the Germany Under-21 star and will not allow him to depart.

"There is a zero per cent chance that Mahmoud will leave in January," Eberl told Kicker.

"There is no offer for him on the table from any club and we have not had any offers for him in the past either."

Dahoud has a contract with the club until June 2018 and Gladbach are ready to open talks over a renewal.

"It is the club's desire to extend his contract. We have not opened talks yet, but that will soon happen," Eberl added.

"We will have to consider our options if he only has one year left on his contract next year, but that is pure speculation at this stage."

The midfielder has been struggling to find his best form this term after an impressive 2015-16 campaign, but Eberl sees no reason for concern.

"Young players often endure a difficult second season after impressing in their debut campaign. That is only normal," he continued.

"But we are all helping him rediscover his best form. He will soon be back to his best."