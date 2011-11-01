Boskovic recalled for Montenegro play-off

The 31-year-old Boskovic, who was sidelined for almost a year with a serious knee injury, should add depth in the playmaking departmernt if he makes a full recovery for the first leg in Prague on November 11.

"Boskovic has started training with the team and we believe he will be fit for both legs," Brnovic told the Montenegrin Football Association on Tuesday.

"He is the team's vice-captain and his presence in the dressing room is vital for a good atmosphere because he is an exceptional character.

"I am very pleased with the club form of our key players and we are confident that we can hold our own against the Czechs although they are a top side," said Brnovic.

Defenders Marko Basa and Miodrag Dzudovic are doubtful after suffering injuries during the weekend's games for their clubs and Brnovic acknowledged their absence would be a blow.

"Basa is a bit of a worry because we still don't know the extent of his injury, while Dzudovic said he should be able to shake off a knock he got in his knee.

"It would be essential to have a full squad at our disposal because there is no room for error against the Czechs, whose midfielder Tomas Rosicky pulls all the strings in midfield and they are also difficult to break down," said Brnovic.

The Montenegrins are aiming to reach their first major tournament as an independent nation after splitting from the state union with Serbia in 2006.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mladen Bozovic (Videoton Fehervar), Srdjan Blazic (Panetolikos).

Defenders: Savo Pavicevic (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Milan Jovanovic (Spartak Nalchik), Luka Pejovic (Jagiellonia), Marko Basa (Lille), Stefan Savic (Manchester City), Miodrag Dzudovic (Spartak Nalchik), Radoslav Batak (Mogredn Budva).

Midfielders: Vladimir Bozovic (Rapid Bucharest), Nikola Drincic (Krasnodar), Milorad Pekovic (Greuter Furth), Mitar Novakovic (Amkar Perm), Mladen Kascelan (LKS Lodz), Simon Vukcevic (Blackburn Rovers), Marko Cetkovic (Jageillonia), Branko Boskovic (DC United), Elsad Zverotic (Young Boys Berne).

Forwards: Stevan Jovetic (Fiorentina), Dejan Damjanovic (Seoul), Mirko Vucinic (Juventus), Andrija Delibasic (Rayo Vallecano), Fatos Beqiraj (Dinamo Zagreb), Radomir Djalovic (Amkar Perm).