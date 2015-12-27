Bosnich backs Mourinho to replace Van Gaal

Mark Bosnich believes Jose Mourinho is the right man to take over at Manchester United should they lose patience with Louis van Gaal.

Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Stoke City only served to increase the pressure on Van Gaal, who has overseen a run of four straight losses and seven games without a win in all competitions.

Afterwards, Van Gaal - who earlier this week stormed out of his pre-match press conference - intimated he could resign from his post as manager.

If the Dutchman does depart then Mourinho, who left struggling Chelsea on December 17, would be among the favourites to take over.

And former United and Chelsea goalkeeper Bosnich told talkSPORT: "If one keeps losing continuously, it sometimes leaves the board with no choice.

"I watched his body language very closely on Saturday and he just looked like a defeated man. The fact that he actually said he might come out and resign told its own story in itself.

"Last week against Norwich [a 2-1 defeat] was a disaster, it was a little bit better on Saturday, but they're just not good enough.

"In football, it generally comes down to the manager and it's much easier to get rid of the manager than 11 players.

"Originally when Sir Alex Ferguson retired I thought [Mourinho] would have been the best choice to go for then.

"I know a lot of people have their doubts but the bottom line is he is one of the best managers in the world.

"Everywhere he has gone during his career he has won trophies and if you speak to the majority of Manchester United fans, they just want to get back to the glory days where they are in the hunt for the major trophies."