Bottom six for Hibernian as Andy Halliday hits Hearts to derby win

Andy Halliday scored a double as Hearts secured third place in the cinch Premiership and consigned city rivals Hibernian to the bottom six with a 3-1 win at Tynecastle.

The Easter Road side, who started the day in sixth place, looked on course to remain in the top half when they took an early lead through Drey Wright.

But Hearts roared back to claim what was ultimately a comfortable victory, with Stephen Kingsley netting in between Halliday’s brace.

Tynecastle boss Robbie Neilson made one change to the side that started the 1-1 draw at Ross County the previous weekend as Nathaniel Atkinson replaced Aaron McEneff.

There were two alterations to the Hibs side as goalkeeper Matt Macey and Wright came in for Kevin Dabrowski and Sylvester Jasper.

Hibs went ahead with the first notable chance of the match in the fifth minute when Harry Clarke released Wright down the left and the attacker’s effort across goal was deflected into the net.

Wright then fired a shot just wide from the edge of the box after a slip from Craig Halkett.

Hibs were well on top in the opening 10 minutes and Halkett had to make a vital saving tackle to stop Elias Melkersen getting a shot away from close range.

After a slack start, Hearts started to come into the game and they had a great chance to equalise in the 23rd minute when Barrie McKay sent Ellis Simms clean through on goal, but the on-loan Everton striker saw his chipped effort beat the advancing Macey only to drift agonisingly wide of the post.

The hosts went close again six minutes later when Atkinson met a McKay cross at the back post and headed against the bar.

Hibs were forced to make a change in the 37th minute when Wright went off injured to be replaced by Josh Campbell.

The visitors threatened four minutes before the break when Melkersen met Chris Cadden’s cross at the near post and flicked it over the bar.

Hearts equalised in first-half stoppage time when Halliday drilled a low angled shot in off the inside of the post after great work by Peter Haring, Alex Cochrane and Simms in the build-up.

The hosts then got themselves in front within two minutes of the restart when Kingsley ghosted in at the back post and forced in a Haring delivery from the right.

Halliday stretched Hearts’ lead with his second of the match in the 58th minute when he fired a low left-footed shot in off the post from the edge of the box after good work by Cochrane and McKay to set him up.

This two-goal cushion allowed the hosts to enjoy a smooth and enjoyable last half hour as they geared up in style for next weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final rematch with their city rivals.