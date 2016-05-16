Bournemouth offer free coach travel for Manchester United game

AFC Bournemouth have confirmed supporters will be offered free coach travel for the rearranged Premier League match with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Sunday's match was abandoned prior to kick-off after the stadium had to be evacuated by police following the discovery of a suspicious package in the north-west quadrant, with bomb disposal experts forced to conduct a controlled explosion of the item.

Police later confirmed it was a training device mistakenly left behind after a security firm conducted practice drills in the stadium this week.

United confirmed they would offer ticket refunds or reprinting for the match, which has been rearranged for Tuesday at 20:00 BST.

And Bournemouth have now taken steps to ensure that fans who travelled to the north west on Sunday will not incur further expenses, offering free travel to anyone in possession of a valid match ticket.

"AFC Bournemouth will offer supporters free coach travel to the Cherries' rearranged fixture against Manchester United on Tuesday 17th May," the club said in a statement on Monday.

"Supporters with a valid match ticket issued on their own account will be eligible for free travel.

"AFC Bournemouth supporters who purchased tickets to Sunday's game at Old Trafford will be given a full refund and free entry to Tuesday's rearranged fixture."