Brazil's Fred evasive on reports of Manchester United move

Brazil international Fred says he will have to speak to his agents about reports he is on the verge of signing for Manchester United.

The Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder helped Tite's side to a 2-0 win over Croatia in a World Cup warm-up at Anfield on Sunday.

Fred is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Monday ahead of completing a €50million move to Old Trafford.

But the midfielder was evasive when asked about his future in the wake of the Croatia victory.

"I'll still talk to my agents to find out the reality of it," said Fred. "I want to focus only on the team.

"It's a unique time, the World Cup. We have to try to forget things from outside."

Pressed further on his future, Fred added: "I'm going to talk to the people, meet my friends.

"I still do not know where I'm going."

Brazil play Austria in their final World Cup preparation match before their Russia 2018 opener against Switzerland on June 17.